The hearing of a lawsuit regarding Gloucester's planned elementary school at 11 Webster St. has been postponed.
The judge out of Essex County Superior Court in Newburyport will now listen to arguments that stem from a lawsuit filed by residents of Gloucester against the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the city at an in-person hearing on July 22 at 2:30 p.m.
While anyone is welcome to attend at 145 High St. in Newburyport as long as they are masked, those who wish to listen in on a phone may call the court's public access telephone line at 1-866-775-1288 with the participant code 7856235#.
