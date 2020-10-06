BOSTON — The state Legislature's Elder Affairs Committee, chaired by Rep. Ruth Balser and Sen. Patricia Jehlen, plans an Oct. 13 hearing to explore issues around the thousands of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts nursing homes.
The informational hearing is titled "Understanding the Tragedy: Why Did So Many In Our Nursing Homes Die? What Lessons Did We Learn? And Are We Prepared For A Second Surge?" and testimony will be solicited from Baker administration officials, industry leaders, labor representatives, consumer advocates and researchers, according to Jehlen's office.
Testimony will be invitation-only, and the press and public will be able to watch the proceedings virtually.
As of Sunday, there have been 6,104 COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities, representing 64% of the total fatalities among confirmed and probable COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts.
