Hearing to discuss Rockport fire chief's employment called off

ROCKPORT — Thursday's highly anticipated hearing regarding the future of Fire Chief James Doyle's career ended before it could even start.
More than 300 people were looking to log into the Zoom call at 6 p.m. Unfortunately, the town's Zoom account allows only 300 people on one call. Those who logged on mere minutes after the meeting started were met with a prompt telling them the Zoom meeting was full.
Selectmen and attorney Liam O'Connell, who is representing Doyle, agreed the situation was in violation of open meeting laws.
A vote was called to end the meeting around eight minutes after it started.
Selectmen said they hope to reschedule the meeting "as soon as possible." They said they would aim for Tuesday at 6 p.m., in accordance with state law requiring 48-hour notice before a public meet is held.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com and in Friday's editions of the Gloucester Daily Times.
