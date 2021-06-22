Chef Neal Maver of Tonno's Restaurant will be going before the City Council on Tuesday evening to discuss his proposed harborside eatery.
Maver has applied for a special permit to open Oak to Ember at 9 Rogers St. as a year-round restaurant that provides outdoor seating and takeout for customers.
“Oak to Ember will revitalize the grounds as well as both the exterior and interior of the existing building and help foster Gloucester’s reputation as a dining destination by providing a year-round restaurant serving locally-sourced foods in the form of Coastal American cuisine,” Maver’s permit application reads.
The proposed restaurant will take over the site of the recently closed Cape Ann Brewing Company & Brew Pub.
Maver is looking to revamp the site by re-orienting the patron access and interior layout to create a more accessible and inviting restaurant that will “face” Rogers Street rather than St. Peter’s Square.
His application notes that the proposed restaurant will not interfere with the marine industrial uses conducted on-site, negatively impact the city's Harbor Walk, or conflict with St. Peter's Fiesta.
The City Council's Planning and Development Standing Committee unanimously supported the project earlier this month, and now the full council will conduct a public hearing Tuesday evening to discuss the permit further.
docs-internal-guid-877d8126-7fff-1a45-9a0a-07e36eeab929Maver's full permit application can be found at https://gloucester-ma.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/13388.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.
IF YOU WATCH
WHAT: Public hearing to discuss application for a special permit so that a new restaurant at 9 Rogers St.
WHERE: Remote meeting via Zoom
Join from computer or smart device: https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/88404876303
Join via phone: 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 884 0487 6303
WHEN: Tuesday, June 22, 6 p.m.