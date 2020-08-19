After months of some city business being put on hold while administrators get a handle on their response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, public hearings on special permits will resume — albeit remotely.
"There is nothing better than a public hearing in a public setting," Councilor Jamie O'Hara said when the City Council met July 28 to discuss restarting the hearings.
He emphasized that if the City Council is going to move forward with the hearings, it needs to make sure that everyone is heard.
A notice of public hearings for multiple properties seeking special permits had originally been posted on the city's website in March, noting that the hearings were to take place in Kyrouz Auditorium.
Then the novel coronavirus pandemic came and changed everything.
In mid-April, City Council President Steve LeBlanc made the decision to suspend the special permit application process until after the state of emergency.
"With COVID-19, it makes it physically and technologically impossible for some people to attend these meetings," LeBlanc said then.
His hope was to wait to resume the permitting process until the city could "get back to normal."
Five months later, the world is nowhere near back to normal, but city councilors have identified that the show must go on.
"Little did we know this was going to last the rest of the year and who knows how long," LeBlanc said at the council's July 28 meeting.
That night's discussion included input from city councilors, Community Development Director Jill Cahill and Assistant General Counsel Krisna Basu about how to restart this process safely.
Cahill explained that both the Planning Board and Conservation Commission have successfully conducted public hearings and that, in consultation with Planning Director Gregg Cademartori and Conservation Agent Adrienne Lennon, public attendance has increased in some ways.
Councilor Melissa Cox is ready to move things along.
"I support the idea of moving forward. The other boards have proved that it is worth moving forward and that we are certainly capable of moving forward," she said. "I think we have waited as long as we possibly can to hope that there is some sort of better outcome and we haven't seen that and we don't see any light at the end of the tunnel."
Councilor John McCarthy agreed.
"COVID has held us hostage long enough," he said. "I don't think it is fair to the developers and the people that want to move on with their construction and their development."
LeBlanc confirmed last week that the council will start moving ahead with online public hearings and in-person site visits, starting with the applicants who were in the queue prior to the pause.
