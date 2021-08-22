Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, bringing rain, high winds, and big waves to Cape Ann and the North Shore of Massachusetts.
The National Hurricane Center said Henri was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, and it was producing 19-foot waves in some places just before making landfall.
Tropical storm conditions are possible Monday, with the National Weather Service calling for isolated showers and a mostly cloudy day. More rain — between a quarter and half inch — is possible Monday night.
