A new clinic has opened in Gloucester that offers comprehensive and specialized treatment for patients with all types of hernias.
Beverly Hospital's Hernia Center is now open and seeing patients at Addison Gilbert Hospital Specialty Clinic in Gloucester and Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers. All three health care facilities are part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
"We are excited to expand the services available to patients in the communities we serve," said Cynthia Donaldson, vice president of Addison Gilbert Hospital and Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers, in a prepared statement. "The multi-disciplinary team at the Hernia Center has the expertise in hernia care to meet the needs of patients with all types of hernia."
Both locations will offer a complete range of hernia care services including surgical care, wound care, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, pain management and nutrition services. The surgeons specialize in laparoscopic hernia repair, a minimally invasive technique to hernia repair that uses small incisions. Also known as "keyhole surgery," this technique results in a faster recovery, less pain, and leaves a smaller scar.
"Our team is experienced in both medical and surgical approaches to hernia care and will tailor treatment for each individual patient and their needs," said Peter Gill, MD, in a prepared statement. "We are committed to providing our patients with high quality care and an exceptional patient experience from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up care."
Debbie Bourke, a practice manager for Essex Surgical Associates in Beverly, which is associated with Beverly Hospital, sees this new clinic as a good avenue for primary care physicians who are looking to get their patients the care they need.
"If they are wondering who does hernias the answer is there for you," Bourke said.
Located at 298 Washington St. in Gloucester and 480 Maple St. in Danvers, the new clinic is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and appointments can be scheduled by calling 978-712-1570.
