Despite the drizzle, Gloucester kicked off its annual three-month count of river herring returning to spawn in the Lily Pond in West Gloucester on Thursday morning.
The river herring, or alewife, apparently didn't receive their invitation. None were spotted making their way into the Little River from the Atlantic Ocean. From the river, the fish travel up the city’s renovated fishway and into the Lily Pond for spawning. Three to six weeks later, they reverse course, returning down the fishway to the Little River and back into the Atlantic Ocean.
"The count," Gloucester Shellfish Warden Pete Seminara said, "is used to build a statistical model of the population. The count is highly dependent on the tides of the Little River.
Thursday's count began at 9 a.m. It was low tide, Seminara said, and water rushing down the fish way to the river made it too difficult for the alewife to attempt making it upstream.
The counts will continue. Individuals interested in volunteering should contact Deputy Shellfish Warden Rebecca Visnick at 978-325-5759 or at rvisnick@gloucester-ma.gov.