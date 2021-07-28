ESSEX — A home renovation television show featuring two Essex residents is looking for local projects for its second season.
High Noon Entertainment is now casting homes for season two of "Farmhouse Fixer." New Kids on the Block pop star and home renovator Jonathan Knight and interior designer Kristina Crestin, both of Essex, have partnered up again to look under history’s floorboards as co-hosts of the HGTV series.
The show is looking for owners and their homes to feature in the new season that meet these criteria:
* Homes within a 45-minute drive from Ipswich.
* Homes must be a pre-1970s home or farmhouse in need of a gut-job.
* Homeowners comfortable allowing an experienced designer renovate their space.
* Homeowners have a secured renovation budget of at least $150,000 that will be utilized by the "Farmhouse Fixer" team.
* Homeowners who are willing and able to move out of their home during the build.
Interested homeowners may fill out an application at https://www.highnoontv.com/new-england-show-casting.
