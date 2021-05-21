BOSTON (AP) — The number of Massachusetts communities still considered at high risk for coronavirus transmission has dropped to just two, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Lawrence and New Bedford are the only two communities in the so-called “red zone,” down from six last week. The number of high-risk communities peaked at 229 in mid-January but has now declined for six consecutive weeks as more and more people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state has 351 distinct municipalities.
As of Thursday, more than 4 million Massachusetts residents had gotten at least one coronavirus shot and 3.3 million were fully vaccinated, according to the health department.
The state has specifically targeted the hardest-hit communities for vaccinations, COVID-19 Command Center spokesperson Kate Reilly told the Boston Herald.
Focusing on the state’s 20 hardest-hit communities, outreach teams have knocked on more than 118,000 doors, made 25,000 phone calls, had 37,000 one-on-one conversations and dropped off more than 31,000 flyers, she said.
Larger communities are designated high risk if they have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate greater than or at 4% during a given week.