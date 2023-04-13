Even Susan Kelly, a woman with seemingly boundless energy, seemed a bit daunted by the task at hand Thursday.
“I’ve got seventeen thousand pansies to plant,” the head of Gloucester’s Generous Gardeners told the Times by way of cutting short a phone interview.
Kelly was, of course, not alone. In the 12 years since she and a handful of her friends started Generous Gardeners, its volunteer army of green-aproned gardeners has grown in numbers to 90.
Thursday afternoon, they were out in full force on Stacy Boulevard planting those 17,000 pansies — grown by Nunan’s Nursery in Georgetown — with the help of a group of volunteers from the Gloucester High School Garden Club.
Yashvi Patel, a junior who helped found the high school garden club following the school’s extended COVID-19 pandemic closure, was there wielding a shovel, along with 10 of “about nineteen” of her fellow students active in the club.
COVID-19 had not been kind to the high school’s grounds, Patel said. They were in need of a lot of concerted elbow grease, the kind that had fueled Generous Gardeners’ transformation of not just Stacy Boulevard, but some 40 public areas throughout the city.
Working trowel by trowel with Generous Gardeners was a hands-on lesson on how the work gets done.
Patel, a recent recipient of a National Honor Society award, said that under the guidance of Gloucester High School science teacher Rachel Ray, the club had already worked on their edible gardening skills by partnering on a project with Gloucester’s Backyard Growers.
With its tens of thousands of flowers blooming annually, Stacy Boulevard’s formal gardens — a source of not just local but nationally renown for the oldest seaport in America — was a natural next.