Cape Ann's high schools aren't the only ones planning to hold graduation ceremonies over the next few weeks under state guidelines that went into effect on July 19. Others are, too.
Schools were prohibited from holding in-person graduations until that date due to the coronavirus pandemic. If ceremonies were held, they had to be done virtually or in "extremely limited" circumstances, such as car parades, according to the guidelines.
Starting July 19, ceremonies could be held outside under certain standards. They must take place in an "unconfined outdoor space" that can accommodate social distancing and "the flow of air," the guidelines say. Tents or other enclosed spaces are not allowed.
Families must sign up in advance to attend and everyone must wear masks.
Here's a look at ceremonies planned by local schools:
Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at the athletic field behind the high school, 775 Bay Road, South Hamilton.
Seating is limited to two seats per family and tickets are required. Each person who plans to attend the ceremony must sign a waiver saying they have not been diagnosed with, shown any symptoms of, or been exposed to any communicable disease in the past 30 days and waiving their right to sue.
Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, Saturday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m. at the school's stadium, 565 Maple St., Danvers.
Each graduate and their two guests will be seated on the field together. The ceremony will formally recognize the accomplishments of all the seniors.
Beverly High School, Sunday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. at Hurd Stadium, 105 Essex St., Beverly.
Beverly is calling the event a "Senior Celebration" because it already held a graduation ceremony on June 7, when students arrived in groups at the high school to receive their diplomas on an outdoor stage.
The event at Hurd Stadium will have graduates crossing the stage, speeches from student leaders, and the tossing of caps, according to the school. Students will be allowed to have two guests each.
School officials said the event is contingent on guidelines from the governor's office at the time of the event and approval of the mayor and the city of Beverly.
Danvers High School, Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8:30 a.m. at J. Ellison Morse Field at Dr. Deering Stadium, 60 Cabot Road, Danvers.
Each graduate can bring two guests, and prior registration is required. The graduates and their guests will be seated on the field following social distancing guidelines and will be at least 6 feet apart. Those not feeling well should not attend, and those who fit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for being part of an at-risk group are also discouraged from attending.
Danvers Community Access Television will air the ceremony live on Comcast Channel 8 and Verizon Channel 37, and will be streaming it online.
The graduation will feature performances by members of the Danvers High band and chorus, and Megan Moriarty, Class of 2020, will sing the National Anthem. Class officers will give speeches looking back over the past four years, and the top three students will also give remarks.
Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Saturday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m., at Coley Lee Field, 485 Lowell St., Peabody.
Graduates and their two guests will be spread out and social-distanced across the football field. Stands will be reserved for dignitaries, faculty and staff who will also be sitting apart from one another.
Peabody TV will broadcast the graduation live. The five graduates who are giving speeches will give abbreviated versions of them. Their full speeches will be recorded to be played on Peabody TV and at Senior Movie Night.
Masconomet Regional High School, Saturday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m. at the school's football field, 20 Endicott Road, Boxford.
Graduates are allowed two guests and they must accompany the graduate in the same vehicle.
Guests should plan on bring their own lawn chairs, water and food, according to the school. Lawn chairs should be placed 6 feet apart on the football field. The graduate seats will be sectioned off with cautionary tape. The ceremony will be held rain or shine, so graduates and guests are encouraged to bring umbrellas.
Diploma cases will be placed on the graduates' seats. Each graduate will have their name read by the class officers. When their name is read, the graduate will stand up from their seat, be acknowledged and cheered, then return to their seat, the school said.
Salem High School is scheduled to hold an in-person graduation on Friday, Aug. 7, a change from the originally planned date of Nov. 28. Principal Samantha Meier could not be reached for more information.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com. Staff writer Ethan Forman contributed to this story.