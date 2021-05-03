Students and staff of the Gloucester High School Theatre Program are getting ready to present their spring musical.
This year's musical, "High School Musical Jr.," will be offered virtually, "so people can stream from the comfort of their own home," marketing director Madison Kolterjahn said in email to the Times. Current COVID-19 protocols would severely limit the size of the audience if the production was staged live.
The cast of 23 students tell the story of basketball team captain and resident jock Troy, played by Nathaniel Oaks, who discovers that brainy Gabriella, played by Tessa Bushfield, a girl he met singing karaoke on a ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval among the school's cliques of Jocks, Brainiacs, and Thespians when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.
A crew of three students and parent Martin Del Vecchio, whose son Calvin and daughter Clara are part of the production, filmed much of the musical in and around the high school last week, said Kolterjahn, who also plays Sharpay Evans. Filming, which started around 3 p.m. daily and ended about 5 p.m., is expected to up wrap up Tuesday depending on the weather, and if not, Thursday.
Performances will be streamed May 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., and May 22 at 1 and 7 p.m. They will be about one hour with no intermission.
Tickets to stream the show are $20 and can be purchased on the Theatre Program's website, gloucesterhighdrama.blogspot.com under the “Tickets” tab, or at bit.ly/dunkadelic, where a listing of the complete cast and crew can be found.