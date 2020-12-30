A group of Santas rode the waves at Gloucester's Good Harbor Beach on Sunday morning.
High schoolers hit the waves in St. Nick's iconic red get-up after Rock Those Socks, a charity organization founded by Rockport High School senior Noah Cook, reached its annual fundraising goal.
"I started it when I was a sophomore," said Cook. "I realized how lucky me and my friends are being financially stable, so I wanted to give back."
For the past two winters, Cook and his friends have raised money to supply local homeless shelters with pairs of socks.
"Especially during harsh New England winters, socks are one of the most requested items by the homeless population," states the Rock Those Socks website.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Cook was unsure if he was going to start fundraising this year. However, on Dec. 14, he made a bet with the public — if his organization received 500 sock donations by Christmas Eve, he and his friends would dress up as Santa Claus and hit the waves.
More than 1,000 pairs were donated within those two weeks.
While nine sock drop-off boxes were placed around Rockport, Gloucester, Hamilton and Wenham, Cook said Rock Those Socks mainly received cash donations via apps such as Venmo and CashApp. When Cook spoke with the Gloucester Daily Times on Tuesday evening, he was out buying socks with the donations he received.
"I don't want it to seem like I was the only one running everything," said Cook. "So many of my friends jumped on board, and we had kids helping out from Rockport High, Gloucester High, even some from Pingree, too."
Rock Those Socks typically benefits Boston Rescue Mission but this year, Cook said he'll be donating socks to homeless shelters in Gloucester, Salem and Lynn as well.
With the goal met, it was time for Cook and company to keep their side of the bargain.
"It was like 48 degrees out, but the sun was shining," Cook said of his festive yet frigid dip with his friends. "Whether it was surfing weather or not we still would have went out and did it."
Rock Those Socks is still accepting donations. Visit rockthosesocks.org for more information.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.