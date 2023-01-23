ESSEX – Rolling through Essex is becoming more of a hit or miss proposition these days.
That is, driving across the Causeway along Route 133, also Main Street, is being more often fraught with the high tides of the Essex River flooding the road’s surface.
Police Chief Paul Francis said the officers were monitoring the situation and shut down the road about noon Monday.
“It’s an unusually high tide with the storm,” said Francis around 1:30 p.m. “Much of the water has come onto the road. We’re waiting for it to recede before we open it up again.”
The road was reopened around 2 p.m.
Francis said while the flooding on the Causeway was not very deep, it was deep enough to cause problems, including covering one lane through the area. He said when that happens, drivers often try to pass through the area in the one open lane at the same time – another danger.
Francis advised drivers to find an alternate route through town, adding that corrosion to motor vehicles from sea water on the Causeway is another issue.
“The thing is you don’t want to be driving on the road with one lane (flooded) and one lane open,” he said. “That’s when the real problems take place. You wouldn’t want to go through there at that point. You really wouldn’t.”
Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said flooding along the Causeway is happening more frequently.
“The Causeway on Route 133 in downtown Essex floods several times a year, during astronomically high tides and storm events,” said Zubricki. “The most current climate change modeling suggests that flooding events will become more frequent in the coming years.”
The temporary Causeway bridge stretching over the Essex River was opened last summer. The bridge, under construction since last January, was built in preparation for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to demolish and rebuild the original bridge.
The $4.5 million state-funded project was initially slated to be completed by the fall of this year. But town officials have predicted the bypass bridge will be in use as late as the spring of 2024.
In Manchester-by-the-Sea, the Town Hall parking lot, specifically closest to the boat ramp and in between the Legion building and Town Hall, also flooded in the early afternoon due to the high tide.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com. Reporter Michael Cronin contributed to this story.