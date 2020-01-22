As the Hammond Castle Museum plans to take on its single largest capital project in more than 50 years, it will be receiving needed financial assistance from the city.
The non-profit museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been awarded a $135,000 grant through the City of Gloucester Community Preservation Act and the Community Preservation Committee (CPC) to preserve and rehabilitate the courtyard clerestory at the castle.
"We are so grateful to the City of Gloucester and the Community Preservation Committee for their support as we are dedicated to preserving this unique structure for generations to come," executive director Linda Harvey said.
The financial award will be used to repair and rehabilitate the original 90-year-old steel truss and wired glass canopy which covers the castle's courtyard and pool.
"Our founder, John Hays Hammond Jr., built the castle to be a museum for all those on the North Shore," Harvey said. "Hammond Castle has stood on the Gloucester shore for 90 years and been open to the public for much of the last half century."
Described as "one of the more striking features of the castle" in the castle's CPA project application, the clerestory depends on its clerestory canopy.
The rehabilitation of the clerestory will "halt in ingress of water and cold air; improve the environment of other portions of the building; and facilitate increased programming and the eventual reinstatement of the well-attended concert series featuring the magnificent 8,400-pipe organ," according to the application.
The project team that will execute the planned renovations include board member Peter Kennett, on-site project coordinator Jay Craverio, and Structures North Consulting Engineers Inc. which will serve as the project manager.
"I am excited that we can preserve the building and prevent any further damage," Harvey said.
The total project is estimated to cost $271,600. Craig Lentz, president of the museum board, explained at the City Council's Dec. 10 meeting that the castle is looking to make up the difference through fundraising efforts.
This includes funding from Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund, private foundations, individuals, and events such as the castle's Renaissance concerts in the summer.
Other recipients of a CPC historical preservation grant include Historic New England/Beauport Museum, Magnolia Historical Society, Ocean Alliance, Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee, Young Legends Street Hockey, and the Cape Ann YMCA.
Money was not the only support the Hammond Castle Museum received, as representatives from local organizations, committees and the neighborhoods expressed their support of the project through letters and commentary at meetings.
Councilor Steve LeBlanc, who personally toured the museum with Harvey, explained at the Dec. 10 meeting that "the museum is a great resource for the city" and supports the renovations as he sees the need for extensive repairs.
Gloucester resident Ruth E. Pino agreed and said the castle should be considered an "important component of the stories we want to preserve."
Others in support included Elizabeth Carey of Discovery Gloucester, Jack Meany and Christopher Lovasco of YMCA of the North Shore, Robert J. Gillis Jr. of Cape Ann Savings Bank, and Ken Riehl of Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
All renovations are scheduled to be done during the castle's off-season, beginning in the late winter at year-end and concluding in the early months of 2021.
Hammond Castle Museum is open seasonally. While it is currently closed, it will reopen on weekends during April and daily from May through October. It offers self-guided and guided tours and numerous educational and cultural events throughout the year. More information is available at hammondcastle.org.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
