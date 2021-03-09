A historic church was damaged by the blustering winds that accompanied frigid temperatures last week.
Earlier last week, the wind blew off tin pieces that cover one of the two domes at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church at 142 Prospect St. The towers house historic carillon bells.
The Rev. James Achadinha noticed the damage the morning of Monday, March 1, and immediately contacted the Archdiocese of Boston and facility manager to begin emergency repairs.
He explained to the Times this Monday that a roofing company came shortly afterward with a crane to take down the tin pieces that were hanging and water seal the exposed wooden frame.
"We must be better prepared for unexpected expenses," Achadinha wrote in a letter to his church community on March 6. "Although our insurance will help cover some of the costs, it already has been made clear to me by experts that the roofing on both towers will need to be replaced as soon as possible."
He added in his letter that this anticipated project will require every single parishioner to step up and support the parish.
"This is a Gloucester icon," he said Monday of the church and its signature domes. "This is our moral duty. Not just as Catholics, but as Gloucesterites to cherish and protect them for future generations."
"So when they see those blue domes they know 'We are home,'" Achadinha said.
The original Our Lady of Good Voyage was built in mid-1890s for the Portuguese community in Gloucester. In 1914, it was destroyed by a fire and the community came together to rebuild the church.
It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the early 1990s.
The most recent damage to the church building is an added stress on top of an already tough season.
"Financially, times are tough," Achadinha wrote. "Regardless of how many parishioners can be welcomed into Our Lady of Good Voyage Church for Sunday Mass, our church and parish buildings must be heated, insured, and maintained."
"Parking lots must be plowed. Sidewalks must be shoveled and kept clear of ice. The remaining members of our pastoral team, myself included, must be paid," he added. "And when the pandemic passes, we should be ready on day one to resume our ministries and programs with evangelical fervor."
This year, the church must raise at least $45,000 before the end of the fiscal year as the Grand Annual Collection bridges the gap between parishioners' weekly gifts and overall costs of parish operations. Achadinha hopes to reach $22,500 by Easter Sunday.
"Let's pray together that all of us, according to our means, will contribute something to this important fundraising campaign," he wrote "Thank you for your prayers and generous support for Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish."
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
WANT TO GIVE?
Donations for the repairs to Our Lady of Good Voyage Church can be made online, placed in the collection basket, dropped off at the rectory or parish office, or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St.
If you have questions or need more information about how you and your family can support the parish, please contact the Rev. James Achadinha at frjim@ccgronline.com