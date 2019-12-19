Is there someone or an organization you think deserves recognition for helping to preserve historic buildings and spaces via any projects over the past four years?
Secretary of State William Galvin, who is also chairman of the Massachusetts Historical Commission, has announced that the commission is now accepting nominations for the 42th annual Preservation Awards program. Gloucester City Hall was chosen to receive such in award in 2016.
Projects completed between 2016 and 2019 are eligible for consideration. The state commission encourages local historical commissions and societies, preservation professionals, and individuals to nominate outstanding preservation projects for this honor. Any nominations must be received at the MHC’s office in the State Archives Building by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Emailed nominations cannot be accepted.
The commission accepts nominations in a wide range of categories, including adaptive reuse, archaeology, education and outreach, landscape preservation, and individual lifetime achievement honors for people who have provided 20 or more years of exemplary service to historic preservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.