MARBLEHEAD — The trial of a former private youth hockey coach charged with sexually abusing nine boys back in 2018 has been postponed again, as the state's court system continues to delay the resumption of jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christopher Prew, 34, of Winthrop, who remains in custody, had been set to stand trial Nov. 30. That trial date was postponed back in September, court records show.
The case had been scheduled to be back in court on Monday to select a new trial date. But last week that proceeding was canceled and a new status hearing scheduled for Jan. 26.
Before the pandemic struck, Prew's trial had been delayed by his former attorney's appointment to a judgeship and the need to replace that attorney.
It's unclear when Prew will ultimately stand trial in the nearly three-year-old case. The pandemic has forced the suspension of jury trials throughout the state.
Prew had been hired by the mother of a Marblehead boy to teach hockey to him. In February of 2018, the boy disclosed to his mother that Prew had sexually abused him on various occasions while they were alone together.
Subsequently, other boys began coming forward, including a child from Canada who took part in a hockey tournament, and a boy in Middlesex County who was coached by Prew prior to the alleged incidents in Marblehead and on the North Shore. Prew is also facing charges in Middlesex County and in Vermont, where that child was participating in a hockey tournament.
Prew's family and a large group of supporters in his hometown of Winthrop have insisted he is innocent.
Prew's mother, Louise Martino, admitted last year to a witness intimidation charge for sending the boy's mother messages on Facebook urging her to drop the case. She was placed on probation.
Trial court officials have opted to have most court proceedings go virtual for the week after Thanksgiving, in hopes of thwarting a spike in COVID-19 cases. And while some jury-waived trials (cases decided by a judge, rather than a jury) have taken place, that's unlikely to be an option in most criminal trials.
