SALEM — Could a movie that is now considered a cult classic take a cue from its starring characters and return to Salem after many years?
So far, no one's talking.
But earlier this month, when Disney announced during its investor day livestream that a sequel to the 1993 movie "Hocus Pocus" is in the works, it sparked hopes of Hollywood returning to the Witch City for location shooting.
Disney public relations said in an email that they have no information yet as to whether Salem is under consideration for the sequel, in which Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise their roles as the centuries-old Sanderson Sisters, who in the first film were inadvertently returned to modern-day (1993) Salem.
"How could you make a sequel without coming to Salem?" quipped Destination Salem's Kate Fox, who was quick to add that she's heard nothing official — and that even if she does, she might not be at liberty to say.
Many of the original movie's outdoor scenes were filmed at Salem landmarks like the Ropes Mansion on Essex Street, the old Phillips School by Salem Common, Pioneer Village, and the Old Town Hall.
The original release of the film was considered a "flop," but it gained a second life on basic cable. Now, there is a devoted fan following.
Many make pilgrimages to Salem, some attired in T-shirts emblazoned with quotes from the movie, with cameras and maps.
Fox says a Salem.org webpage about the movie's locations is the third-most visited page on the site.
"It's incredibly popular," she said. "It's sort of amazing."
A search online turns up dozens of blogs and vlogs featuring the locations — with varying degrees of accuracy as to Salem's history.
And while the original movie has served Salem's tourism industry well over the years, buzz about a new movie could help.
"It wouldn't be bad," said Fox. "Anything that keeps Salem top of mind."
The city had hopes for "Hubie Halloween," the Adam Sandler comedy that filmed in Salem and Marblehead last year and was released a few months back on Netflix. But many of the Salem scenes ended up on the cutting room floor (or its digital-era equivalent), with Marblehead transformed into "Salem" for many scenes. It didn't help that it happened to come out during a pandemic, in a year tourists were encouraged to put off their visits to Salem until 2021.
Salem has been fairly popular with Hollywood filmmakers over the years, ever since the cast and crew of the old TV series "Bewitched" landed here in 1970 to film episodes. Last year, an Apple TV miniseries based on the book "Defending Jacob" was filmed in part at the Salem courthouses along Federal Street; a few years earlier, actress Jennifer Lawrence made two films partly shot here: "Joy" and "American Hustle."
And last month the stars of the reality-television series "Real Housewives of New York" made stops in Salem and Newburyport. (Even though the producers of the show tried to keep those visits under wraps, there were plenty of photos on social media to confirm their presence).
But not everything set in Salem is filmed here. The now-canceled series "Salem" was filmed in Louisiana.
Don't tell Disney.
