Holiday festivities in Rockport start Friday

ROCKPORT — Traditional holiday festivities in this seaside town have been revamped and reimagined to properly comply with current COVID-19 safety practices.
Rockport Cultural District Director Mechelle Brown said this year activities will pivot away from static, scheduled events to open-ended galleries and displays that can be enjoyed any time during the holiday season. The displays will be on view from Friday, Nov. 27, through New Year's Day.
"We've shifted the traditional holiday events from 'everyone coming together at one time' to 'everyone can enjoy all the time,'" Brown said.
For example, the 75th annual Rockport Christmas Pageant will be held as a public exhibit celebrating pageants of years past. The window display outside Willoughby's on Main Street features the original costumes designed by Rockporter Linda Hogan. An audio program featuring the official narration of the pageant and sing-along carols will be available on the Rockport Art Association and Museum website, https://www.rockportartassn.org/. Details on how to listen along on a smartphone will be available at the exhibit.
"(Planning) has been quite amazing and very exciting because everyone was looking to find the positives," Brown said. "Rockport is a creative community. It was all about finding new ways to have people to come out and be safe."
Collaboration was "a huge part" in getting this year's events up and running, Brown said. Months ago, the Cultural District reached out to the Rockport Rotary Club for help on the Holiday Tree Art Stroll. Brown said she and her volunteers are putting up 68 wooden holiday trees, each designed by Rusty Kinnunen of Rusty and Ingrid Creative Company and hand-painted by various Cape Ann artists.
"Because of COVID, (the Rotary) hadn't been able to do anything all year," Brown said. "They were finally able to do a service project. There was about five days work done — all together about 98 man-hours they volunteered. (Rotary Director) Peter Willcox had everything set up in his yard. They cut, sanded and primed each tree. It made it very easy for all the artists."
One seasonal favorite, however, will stay the same. Town Public Works employees have hung up lights on the trees that line Mount Pleasant and Main streets, and Bearskin Neck. The town's big holiday tree at Dock Square is scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, but there is no scheduled time for the annual tree-lighting ceremony.
"Chuck Oswald of the DPW is doing so much to make sure everyone has a good Christmas," Brown said.
Children's events include a town-wide scavenger hunt with Sammy the Seagull and a North Pole Post Office display at Village Silversmith at Dock Square. Special holiday shopping hours will also be held Friday and Saturday until 8 p.m. In addition, workshops and other special events will be held at various Rockport businesses.
More information on these events may be found by visiting tinyurl.com/RockportHoliday2020.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
