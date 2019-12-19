ROCKPORT — The daily commute past Rockport's busy Five Corners has become a spirited adventure for those who pass by the blue house on Railroad Avenue. There a life-size elf is full swing into his Advent shenanigans.
Daily since Dec. 1, Melissa McMeekin, an actress and producer, dreams up a scenario showcasing the elf that awaits passers-by, whether on foot or by car.
This is third year McMeekin has created tableaus for her mannequin dressed in red with his Santa-like hat. These daily scenes bring her as much joy, she says, as it they do to others.
Last year, she received an enormous hand-made card from a school bus driver whose route goes by the McMeekin home, and the card was signed by all the students who rode the bus.
"It said thank you for making all our mornings super and bright. It was this huge card and she drew the card herself with a big elf. It honestly made me so happy," McMeekin said. "I also have had people put cookies and other treats in my mailbox as a thank you. I just love this town."
So far this year, the "elf" has put up holiday lights, played Jenga, made s'mores, and on the day of the town tree-lighting ceremony, the elf was giving out candy canes. The elf also held a skull in his hand for a re-enactment of a more pensive moment, the "to be or not to be" speech from Shakespeare's "Hamlet."
This new holiday pastime for McMeekin started when her two children got older and she still wanted to create that certain magic that only comes this time of year.
"I didn't do all the fun Christmas things anymore that you do when the children are young," she said. "But it's been great because this brings joy to others."
The other night she was out in the freezing rain making a new yuletide tableau with her elf named Daryl, named after the aloof character in the hit post-apocalyptic television series "The Walking Dead." A woman stopped to roll down her window and tell McMeekin how much she and her children loved seeing what she brews up next.
"That meant so much and I thought, that's why I am standing in the freezing rain. It's that same kind of feeling of watching your kids on Christmas morning," related McMeekin. "It started out as a tongue-in-cheek kind of thing, but now it has become a tradition."
The weather sometime plays a role in what she devises. On a recent Thursday, Daryl was seated at a table with many cups of hot cocoa with a sign that said "free."
"I had something else planned but because of the strong winds, I came up with something else," she said.
A dedicated New England Patriots fan, each year there is a scene in homage to the football team. This year, there was a tailgating scene with Daryl manning the grill and sporting a Patriots apron and hat.
One creation for which she has received much Instagram feedback was the one in which Daryl was dressed up in the pink bunny suit from the classic holiday tale as told in "A Christmas Story."
"There are so many people who 'A Christmas Story' is part of their Christmas tradition, so to be able to see Daryl in that role was of particular interest," she said. "One person commented that it was two of their favorite Christmas traditions wrapped together — 'Elf on the Shelf' and 'A Christmas Story.' "
And every good story has an ending.
"On Dec.1, he shows up," said McMeekin. "And he leaves on Christmas Eve. I think he hitches a ride with Santa."
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
