ROCKPORT — The week-long North Shore 104.9 and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr's Holiday Toy Drive for those in need made its next to last stop in a decked-out Dock Square on Friday afternoon.
About 35 people gathered under the Christmas tree at the Dock Square traffic island to learn more about what the toy drive was all about and watch Santa and Mrs. Claus disembark from Rockport Ladder 1. The effort had so far raised approximately $24,000 and counting for various causes as of Friday, organizers said.
A red-vested Tarr and 104.9 Morning Show host Hank Morse set up their radio broadcast in front of the Christmas tree. Instead of Santa's sleigh being pulled by reindeer, nearby was parked a purple pickup truck towing a small lobster boat on trailer. The boat was filled with toys, to which passers-by would come by and add more. Tarr, a Gloucester Republican. has been doing this toy drive for more than 25 years.
"This toy drive is an incredible way for people to express their generosity and help kids in the holiday season, and we also want it to be a great event," Tarr said. "And so we ask people to come by, and the spirit here in Dock Square is absolutely amazing ... and as we speak, Santa Claus is rolling up on a Rockport fire engine and it's just wonderful to be here. And this is the spirit of the holidays, it's about giving and generosity and we are seeing it on full display."
Tarr was referring to the wailing of a fire truck's siren as it was getting closer. When it pulled up, Santa was standing on top of the ladder truck, while Mrs. Claus had hitched a ride inside.
Standing there to greet Santa was a wide-eyed and tongue-tied Maddie Mori, the 6-year-old daughter of Teddy and Christal Mori of Gloucester and pupil at Gloucester's Plum Cove Elementary School. The young girl was accompanied by her aunt, Victoria Mori of Beverly, a legislative aide to Tarr who helped organize the toy drive, and her grandmother, Carol Mori. Maddie did manage to tell Santa she wanted him to bring her an American Girl doll that looks just like her.
"Would you invite Santa to the tea party when you go get your American Girl doll?" Santa asked.
Also there to greet Tarr were two Rockport selectmen, Chairman Donald J. Campbell Jr. and Ross Brackett, alongside Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira.
"Senator Tarr has been so generous to our community, and this is the time of year where he gets to give back to our community," Campbell said.
The holiday drive encompassed the North Shore, and while it was usually done in one day pre-COVID-19, this year it was spread out during the course of a week.
This week, it made stops at the Salem Institution for Savings and Woodman's of Essex on Monday; the Capitol Diner in Lynn, Recovery Centers of America in Danvers and Lyon-Waugh Auto Group in Peabody on Tuesday; Heavenly Donuts in North Andover, Aubuchon Hardware in Ipswich and Teresa's restaurant in Middleton on Wednesday; Newburyport Bank and The Maids in Newburyport, and Mill 58 in Peabody on Thursday; and Aubuchon Hardware in Beverly, Brookline Bank in Ipswich, Dock Square in Rockport and Cape Ann Savings Bank in Gloucester on Friday.
The beneficiary of the toy drive this year on Cape Ann is the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, an effort by Action Inc., Wellspring House, Inc. and Pathways for Children to provide gift cards to families to shop for presents under the tree (capannkids.org).
Melissa Dimond, president and executive director at Wellspring, which helps families achieve financial security, said 1,200 children will be getting gifts sponsored by this program from their parents this year.
"It takes everybody," Dimond said of the Holiday Toy Drive. "It makes a huge difference."
