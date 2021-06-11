Holmgren not seeking reelection 

After two terms as one of Gloucester’s councilors at-large, Jennifer Holmgren is not seeking reelection.
Holmgren made the announcement earlier this week on social media, emphasizing that while she is stepping down from her council position she is not finished with local politics.
“I’m taking a step back for now, but not forever,” she posted on Facebook.
Holmgren’s entrance into local politics began after the Dec. 14, 2012, massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
“My entire outlook on life changed in the weeks following the tragedy,” she wrote. “I decided the best way to do something to make the world better for my daughter was to get involved.”
During her time in office, Holmgren has attended countless meetings, read countless agendas and minutes, met many new people, worked on campaigns, made calls, written letters, and spoken up at public hearings.
Now, Holmgren said, it is time to focus on her family.
“They have taken my work in stride and have been nothing but supportive. They never asked me to step back, never asked me to be anything other than myself,” she wrote. “I am grateful for those privileges. I married a man who recognizes my agency and my worth. He is a man with his own aspirations, though, and his own pursuits. It is my pleasure to watch him succeed. Our daughter has watched us navigate this sometimes bumpy road with compromise, with sacrifice, and with love.”
Holmgren is employed by Northeast Arc as an adult family care nurse.
While she is stepping down from one role, Holmgren said her passion for her community is not dwindling in the slightest. She plans to disseminate information and to advocate for civic engagement and responsibility.
“In the meantime, I’ll continue to fulfill my duties as a councilor at-large,” Holmgren noted. “My approach and my commitment will not waver. You gave me this job, and I serve with gratitude.”
As Holmgren joins Council Chairman Steve LeBlanc and School Committee’s Jonathan Pope and Joel Favazza in pausing from local politics, the race for others continues.
Already campaigning for one of four at-large seat on the council are Robin Hubbard and Gregory P. Verga. Verga had served as a Ward 5 councilor and School Committee member before seeking and winning an at-large seat in 2013. In 2015, he ran for mayor, losing to Romeo Theken and then mounting an unsuccessful campaign to retain his at-large council seat.
Incumbent Councilors at-Large Melissa Cox, John McCarthy and Jamie O’Hara had not pulled papers as of Wednesday.
Other races
Competing for two seats on the six-member School Committee are candidates Keith Mineo, William W. Melvin, Richard J. Roberts and Thomas A. Stein, as well as incumbents Kathleen A. Clancy, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha V. Watson, and Laura B. Wiessen.
Meanwhile, the race for mayor is now five candidates deep. John Harvey has joined Francisco Sclafani, Joseph Polizzia, Brian Pollard and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken in pulling nomination papers for mayor. Each must collect 300 verified signatures from registered city voters to earn a spot on the ballot.
Council Vice President Valerie Gilman plans to run for re-election and has pulled papers to represent Ward 4 once again.
Also running for reelection are Ward 1’s Scott Memhard, Ward 2’s Barry Pett and Ward 5’s Sean Nolan.
Carleton Bruce McKay Jr. has withdrawn his application to campaign for Ward 3 councilor.
Gloucester’s preliminary election, if necessary, is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If three or more candidates collect enough signatures to be placed on the ballot for mayor or any individual ward council seat, it would force preliminaries in those races. If more than eight candidates seek the city’s four at-large council seats — or if more than 12 candidates seek School Committee seats, that would also force preliminaries for those slots.
Would-be candidates need 150 signatures to run for either a councilor at-large or School Committee seat, and signatures from 75 voters within the ward to run for a ward council spot.
The deadline to take out nomination papers is July 27.
The deadline to submit nomination papers for certification of signatures to the Board of Registrars is also July 27 at 5 p.m.
