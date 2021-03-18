Holy cow! They’re expanding?
That’s right, the award-winning creamery Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe at 80 Pleasant St. in Gloucester is expanding its operations to 86 Andover St., Route 114, in Peabody.
“This new location will not only help us extend our reach to our customers of the North Shore, but the new facility and equipment will also allow us to make our ice cream even better for both of our locations,” owner Mike Schifino wrote on the creamery’s Facebook page on Monday.
In a follow-up interview, Schifino explained that the new store was "the perfect next step" as "there has been a huge fan base outside of Gloucester."
With the additional space, he said that Holy Cow is "going to be making our ice cream even better now."
Holy Cow’s second location is taking the place of Chandler’s Ice Cream, which had been a fixture on Route 114 for nearly 70 years.
Chandler’s first closed in 2003 after a fire and then resumed operations in 2009, only to close up shop once again in 2013.
In 2018, the property was used for a short period by Stem Cultivation — a locally based company — to prepare pieces of a structure to grow marijuana vertically and hydroponically. At the time, the company’s CEO Kyle Moffitt noted that there was no pot being grown on site.
Meanwhile back in Gloucester, Schifino was working in real estate when he purchased an abandoned property in 2014 that neighbored St. Ann Church. The time and effort the Gloucester resident has put in over the years has created a creamery that has not only churned out ice cream worthy of nine awards of excellence from the National Ice Cream Retailers Association, but also become a namesake throughout the city that is known and loved (and tasted) by many cold treat lovers.
When Schifino announced the news of the second location via social media on Monday, his post garnered over 200 responses from ice cream-lovers from both Gloucester and Peabody.
Many people who live close to the new location or drive by in their commutes posted to express their excitement about the expansion.
“This Gloucester gal, now Peabody gal is excited,” Kathleen Winchester Palmer wrote.
Others noted how they are eager to have such a variety of flavors in both cities.
“I can’t wait! We have been to the Gloucester location. The ice cream is delicious and the creative flavors are unreal!,” Arlene Iannetti wrote.
Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe is well known for creating flavors beyond vanilla, chocolate, and vanilla-chocolate swirl.
Instead, Schifino and his staff mix it up by bringing flavors such as Lucky Charms cereal, honey graham cracker, and bourbon ice cream loaded with house-made candied pecan chocolate chip blondies and bourbon butterscotch.
But that is not all. In addition to packing flavors in each spoonful, Holy Cow works hard to support other businesses and fundraisers.
In January, Holy Cow donated 100% of proceeds Friday, Jan. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 17, to the Barstool Fund as local fund founder Dave Portnoy raised money to save small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Holy Cow raised $7,000 for the fund.
Most recently, Schifino created the Tipsy Gull ice cream flavor for long-standing blog Good Morning Gloucester as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's research campaign by Gloucester resident Warren Waugh and Cidalia Schwartz, both of the Peabody-based Lyon Waugh Auto Group, and for suicide awareness.
Tipsy Gull uses Gloucester-based Ryan & Wood Inc. Distilleries' malt whiskey, malted milk balls, toasted coconut, and white chocolate chips.
As part of the charitable endeavor, $100 will be donated to each cause if the first 100 pints are sold by Thursday, March 25, and that $100 will be matched.
Preorders open at 8:05 this Thursday night for availability starting Friday, March 19, at 3 p.m. at https://www.holycowicecreamcafe.com/
The creamery has also partnered with local businesses such as the Great Marsh Brewing Company in Essex, Caffe Sicilia in Gloucester, and Crave in Beverly to create new flavors.
Schifino plans to open his second Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe in Peabody at the end of May.
“We can’t thank our loyal customers enough for your continued support these past few years,” he wrote. “We look forward to serving you the best ice cream we can possibly make for years to come.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.