Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with rain changing to snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.