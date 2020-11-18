Holy Family Women's Guild is holding a "Christmas Greens" sale and fundraiser for Holy Family Parish this Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale will be in the St. Ann Church parking lot on Prospect Street in Gloucester.
The offerings include Christmas greens, cemetery baskets, wreaths, decorated sleighs, and centerpiece arrangements. Some vintage decorated Christmas containers and Christmas crafts will also be offered for sale. All participants must wear a mask and social distance, and be aware of the number of people at one time according to state regulations.
All money raised will benefit Holy Family Parish.
The Women's Guild usually holds an extensive Christmas Fair, which was a major parish fundraiser , but due to the pandemic, this will be its holiday benefit event this year.