BOSTON (AP) — Trustees of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke have endorsed multiple recommendations made in a highly critical state investigation into dozens of coronavirus-related deaths at the facility for aging veterans.
The board of trustees met by teleconference on Tuesday for the first time since the report was released on June 24, Masslive.com reported.
Members passed 13 resolutions to make widespread improvements to the operations and management of the home. They also passed a second package of reform plans calling on state officials to update the building to meet infection control standards, fill the now-vacant state director of Veterans Services position quickly with an experienced health care leader, and provide funding for a new electronic record-keeping system.
The leadership of the home made several "utterly baffling" decisions that allowed the disease to run rampant, investigators said in the report. In all, 76 veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the home have died.