When Carlos Ricard came to Gloucester as a homeless teenager, he faced unthinkable trauma for someone not yet out of school.
He faced abuse as a child on many levels, from emotional to sexual, and he was continually told that he was a “bad” child because of his impulsivity. His attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) led to class clown behavior and a near attempt at suicide at 15 when he lived in Lowell.
At Gloucester High, however, he found an oasis of stability within the community in school and at large because he was treated with empathy and respect even though he clearly stood out as a newcomer.
Ricard, now 39, hit rock bottom after a period of positive growth attending Gloucester High because the family had to move. In those later teen years, he joined a gang, stole cars, and faced felony convictions and prison.
“The thing about being told you are a bad kid over and over is that at some point you have to conclude that you must be a bad kid,” he said. “As hard as I tried to play by the rules, i could not help but speak when I should be quiet. Inside, I was an adventurous, curious, big-hearted kid, but whenever that started to come out, I was told to sit down and shut up, that my behavior wasn’t acceptable, that I was a future criminal.”
Now a father of three and living in Wisconsin where he co-owns a barbershop, Ricard published a memoir during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wants to share his story with and give thanks to the residents of Gloucester, a place that remained a wellspring of hope for the disenfranchised youth who left here 23 years ago.
His book, “The Resurrection Plant: Your Pain is Your Path to Greatness,” is a reference to a desert plant known for its ability to survive without water. In Ricard’s case, he found a way to survive without much childhood guidance and the comforts of a stable home.
Ricard, a speaker and a coach, was invited to Lowell in December where he was a keynote speaker at a benefit event, also attended by the mayor and state representatives.
“I was on stage in a town where I used to roam the streets. It’s a full circle story,” he said. “I hope to reach people with my story, and help others overcome as I had to and share some of the tools I used to help others achieve the change they never thought possible. The dream of the 16-year-old kid hasn’t died as an adult, and the book was the first step.”
The memoir tells of Ricard’s mission to see the truth about his troubled past, to reach the source of his self-destructive behaviors, and to rise above his life on the street to find a place of wellness. He chronicles how he pulled himself out of the abyss of depression and a lifetime of bad decisions to create an emotional blueprint for a healthy life.
A ‘home’ in Gloucester
In fall 1999, Ricard’s mother and stepfather broke-up and he, his mother and younger sister became homeless. The family came to Gloucester from Lowell when they got a placement at a family shelter at Wellspring House.
Nancy Schwoyer, a founder of Wellspring House, remembers the family well.
“Carlos was 16. At the time Wellspring was the only state shelter that accepted boys over 12. We negotiated with the Commonwealth to give the family two rooms so that Carlos had his own bedroom. He remembers vividly his first night in his own room, how relaxed he was, and how respected he felt,” she said.
The family lived at the Gloucester shelter until a placement in public housing in Oxford was found.
“Carlos is very special to me, to many of us who knew him when he was 16 and know and love him now,” said Schwoyer. “I believe that the combination of the acceptance, respect and support that Carlos received at Wellspring and at GHS was the central ingredient to him at this time in his life. We also respected and supported Carlos’ decision not to tell the other students that he was homeless. He did so on his last day at GHS.”
Schwoyer remembers vividly sitting in the office of Gloucester High Principal Joe Sullivan who warmly welcomed Ricard and offered his support.
“He wanted Carlos to be a success. Joe’s support was very important to Carlos, who for many of his school years had been labelled as a troublemaker,” she recalled.
Retired Gloucester High English teacher Natalie Daley remembers Ricard well, too, even decades later.
“He walked into class that first day with these neon orange Doc Martens and he stood out,” said Daley. “But he was such a smart kid. A nice kid.”
The students accepted him right away and didn’t make fun of him or engage him in a fight, she recalled.
“I remember Principal Joe Sullivan bringing him to my door. He came in and sat down and didn’t say a word. I treated him with care. It took him awhile to adjust. I’m the type of person who lets kids settle in, so I didn’t push him too much,” Daley said. “I had the students do journal entries related to what we were studying and I began to see that he could write. In spite of reading disabilities, his writing was excellent.”
But Ricard admits that sometimes he felt like “the smartest idiot in the room.”
Daley said knowing Ricard and his turbulent childhood made reading his new memoir painful at times.
“I don’t know how he survived,” she said. “But there was something about him. He found a way.”
Ricard writes in his book that his experience in Gloucester impacted his life, although it took him years to break out of the wreckage his life had become.
Before he left Gloucester High, Ricard wrote a farewell letter to his peers that revealed he was homeless.
His story, his letter and the state of the homeless on Cape Ann became Page One articles in 2000 when the Gloucester Daily Times chronicled his journey in “Homeless Is Not Who I Am.”
“The last day of school, I grew reflective. I soaked in the view of the ocean on the bus ride in. I thought about the faces of friends, teachers and administrators, who had opened their hearts to me and for the first time in a long time inspired me to be a better person,” he wrote in the memoir. “How in four short months the novice ‘gangsta’ who nearly offed himself had been chipped away by kindness and respect to reveal that the old Carlos, with a curiosity about the world and love to give it, was still inside.”
“It stayed with me during the darkest times of my life, giving me the belief that I had something special to offer the world if I just held on long enough for things to improve, said Ricard.
He learned that under peaceful circumstances, he could act with discipline and purpose, and he could excel and maintain positive friendships, he wrote. But that would change with his next move.
Back into the abyss
In Oxford, Ricard said he faced negativity in the high school on a daily basis and soon he “street Carlos” again to protect himself from the onslaught of altercations and prejudice.
“I returned to Oxford with every intention of continuing on the path I had begun on at Wellspring. I wanted to improve my vocabulary, become known for the thoughtfulness of the words that came from my mouth,” he wrote. “But ... this wasn’t Gloucester, where they looked for potential, even in their troubled students. I had a four-month reprieve from being a criminal-in-the-making in the eyes of everyone around me, but now we were back among the old familiar structures and attitudes.”
The climb out of the ghetto is not a straight ascent, he said, “but a series of small victories inevitably wiped away by painful falls back to the bottom.”
He illustrated the state of his home life when he recounted how his stepfather at the time had thrown a stray dog out of the house. Ricard had asked to keep the chihuahua inside during the coldest nights of winter. But when he left for school, he found the lifeless dog, frozen on the ground in front of the house.
“As a child, I reasoned that if I can’t do anything right and none of the adults with power in my life even like me, why should I work so hard to please them,” he said. “I would build my young life around the paradoxical beliefs that I was bright and full of promise and that I had no future ... and because I had no future, I didn’t worry much about the consequences of my actions.”
Ricard dropped out of Oxford High at 17 after being a sophomore for the second year in a row. Thus began his plunge into criminal activity.
“Between the down time and the isolation, prison gives you a lot of time for reflection, if you’ll take it,” he said. “As much as life can throw obstacles in your way — sometimes huge and tragic obstacles — it also gives you lucky breaks, second chances, and opportunities to take charge of our destinies. I’m lucky to be alive and free rather than dead or in jail.”
Coming full circle
After prison, a job opportunity led to Wisconsin where he now lives.
His book, which took five years to write, is an outgrowth of that gratitude and desire to reach others who find themselves in desperate circumstances.
“I also want to reach out to everyone who helped plant the seed of hope and belief in me when I most needed it to know how thankful I am,” he said.
Schwoyer is among them, and the two have remained in contact over the years. Ricard said he was honored to have her endorse his book.
Schwoyer wrote: In this inspiring story of his search for meaning and happiness in life, Carlos demonstrates the resilience of the human spirit. He shows the transformative power of good memories — acts of kindness, words of respect and acceptance — even when life is filled with demons of abuse, mistakes, and rejection.”
She further noted that the book has value not just for those who are lost or troubled, but for parents, teachers, school administrators, counselors, police and all who share responsibility for nurturing the well being and potential of children.
“This memory as well as others of people’s kindness to him and affirmation of his talents was central to his reclaiming his life and finding his way forward to a healthy, successful life,”Schwoyer continued. “Another key to his recovery from a very hard and painful life was keeping a journal. It was a weekend staff person at Wellspring, Rachel, who took a genuine interest in him. She listened to him over cups of tea. One night she gave him a present of a journal and encouraged him to write in it. He did not write every day but did so all through his next 10 years, not only the good times but also in the destructive times. and when he was at the point in his life when he was moving to claiming his value as a person, this journal, the story of his journey, was and is very important to him.”
Ricard sees that his story has come full circle.
“It’s hard to describe the efforts that go into sharing your story with the world. Writing about your homelessness, imprisonment, gangs, failures, mistakes and reckless lifestyle ... But this luck was well earned through the act of never giving up and never allowing others to define the person I knew I always had the ability to be,” he said. “After reaching a better place, I was able to share, relate and bond with so many others who knew how hard it is to achieve the little successes we have. That despite the odds, we changed, overcame, triumphed, and are trying to get a small piece of the pie others take for granted. and that despite it all, there are still others who need the help we never received when we most needed it.”
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.