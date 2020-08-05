Those who walk down Grove Street will find two things: a patchwork of uneven pavement and a group of concerned homeowners.
As a number of streets receive makeovers from the city this summer, some homeowners on Grove Street are worried that their street may — once again — be overlooked as they live with uneven pavement, overflowing sewage, and numerous tractor trailer trucks traveling at fast speeds down the narrow roadway.
"When I bought my house this road wasn't good," said Wayne Russell, who purchased his Grove Street home 17 years ago. "Ever since then they have torn things up every two or three years at least seven or eight times."
He added that the real problem seems to be a lack of coordination.
"They will tear it up for water then throw a ... patch on it. Then they will tear it up for sewer and the same thing with gas and electric. You can see the patchwork," said Russell, pointing to the multi-colored road with various cracks.
"They are screwing around," he said. "Either get it done or forget about it. There is no in between."
The neighborhood's ongoing concerns were elevated at a June 23 City Council meeting when Grove Street resident Craig Hamilton spoke.
"It has not been addressed at all as far as I can see out here," Hamilton said during the Zoom meeting. "Our road is an absolute disaster over here as well as the sidewalks."
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken explained in a July 9 response letter to Hamilton's comments, that the city Department of Public Works has assisted with overflow sewage issues on and around Grove Street before.
"As to sewer repairs, the city has replaced one section of sewer main and had planned on the second phase this spring, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain projects have been pushed back, and this, unfortunately, is one of them," she wrote. "Once these sewer repairs are completed on Grove Street it should enhance flow and capacity."
Hamilton was encouraged to call DPW or report any other non-emergency issues through the reporting platform of SeeClickFix on the city website.
"The condition of Grove Street and sidewalks is a result of age and utility construction by the city and National Grid," Romeo Theken wrote. "Unfortunately, paving can't occur until the final leg of the sewer work is completed. However, I want you to know that this is all on DPW's radar but there is no planned date as yet to complete the work."
The letter went on to explain that Hamilton should check in with the mayor later this summer to follow up on the road conditions.
"Maintaining a safe road is of the upmost importance," said City Councilor Jamie O'Hara, who has been in correspondence with Hamilton over the years.
O'Hara admitted that the first time Hamilton told him that tractor trailer trucks come flying down the narrow street, he had a hard time believing it.
"I found it very hard to believe that tractor trailers would be coming down that road," he said. "But he sent me a picture of just that."
He added that everyone is vying for their streets to be renovated, which makes Hamilton's cry not an uncommon one.
"The conditions of our roads in Gloucester aren't the best quality," O'Hara said. "Everyone is fighting for the same nickel and there is only so much money in the accounts so to speak."
This is not the first time that Hamilton has notified the city about his street.
In the past five to six years, Hamilton estimates that he has notified the city or city administrator on behalf the neighborhood roughly 100 times.
While DPW crews have come to fix problems — patching some of the potholes with temporary asphalt, fixing some sewer lines, and sweeping the streets — some neighbors are not happy with what they perceive to be a temporary patch on something that needs a permanent fix.
"They just keep BandAid-ing," said Grove Street resident Lindsy Santos. "They just need to get it done."
