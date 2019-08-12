When Cape Ann Museum opened this past weekend, more than 25 people were waiting in line to enter the Gloucester museum to see the main attraction, the recently opened of "Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter's Journey, 1869-1880."
Oliver Barker, the museum's director, said the special exhibition has caught the attention of many visitors since it opened last week. He credited its early success in large part to collaboration between the staff and volunteers who are committed to the museum.
"People are hearing about the exhibition thanks to range of community lectures over the past few months in combination with current MBTA ads and Route 128 billboards where the museum is advertising the exhibition and its presence for the first time," he said.
Homer (1836-1910), one of America's most beloved artists, began to discover his passion for watercolors while visiting Gloucester, then a bustling seaport with a harbor filled with sailing vessels and fishermen.
William R. Cross, curator of the show, said this exhibition's planning began as a way to acknowledge the importance of the 150th anniversary of Homer's first exhibited marine paintings, which include his first Cape Ann works.
"Homer's art is for everyone," said Cross, of Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The Cape Ann Museum exhibition focuses on the pivotal 11-year period of Homer's formation as a marine artist.
Many related programs and events are scheduled over the next few months. On tap are weekly docent tours, a four-part lecture series, a two-day scholarly symposium, walking tours, sailing excursions, extended viewing hours and children’s programs.
This Saturday, Aug. 17, the first of the lecture series will take place, but unlike the others that will be held at the museum, this one takes place at Coolidge Point in Manchester-by-the-Sea. Elizabeth Block of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will speak on "Winslow Homer and Women’s Bathing Practices." This program, a collaboration with Historic New England, provides a look at Homer’s paintings "within the context of women’s bathing, dress, and hair practices of the early 1870s and as an extension of the artist’s early magazine illustrations." It begins at 10:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. Advance tickets, required, are $20, $15 for museum or Historic New England members. They may be reserved online at Eventbrite or by calling 978-522-5540 for more information.
The series continues with "Winslow Homer: Picturing the Tropics" on Thursday, Aug. 29. at 7 p.m. featuring Dana Byrd of Bowdoin College; "Homer’s Wine-Dark Seas" on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. with scholar Marc Simpson; and "Winslow Homer and the North Sea" on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. with Elizabeth Athens of the University of Connecticut.
Another major offering will be the symposium in early October.
Sylvia Yount, the Lawrence A. Fleischman Curator in Charge of the American Wing, Metropolitan Museum of Art, opens the symposium with a keynote lecture on Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m., followed by a reception. Following will be a full program of talks by scholars, curators and professors on Saturday, Oct. 5, which includes a closing panel discussion and reception.
Barker said the public enthusiasm for the opening bodes well for this initiative.
"'Homer at the Beach' is the largest exhibition that the Cape Ann Museum has mounted to date and as such is an illustration of what is possible as the museum moves forward," he said. "The museum has so many incredible stories to tell about the role that Cape Ann has played in the context of American art and industry.
"This exhibition will be a catalyst for many important initiatives to come in the lead-up to the museum’s 150th anniversary in 2023 and beyond."
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: The exhibition "Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter's Journey, 1869-1880."
When: Now through Dec. 1.
Where: Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
How much: $10 for museum admission.
Special events:
Special guided tours with a docent take place Tuesdays at 3 p.m. Tours are included with museum admission (free for members). Reservations are required. Sign up online at Eventbrite or call 978-283-0455.
Related programming includes a lecture series, a two-day scholarly symposium, walking tours, sailing excursions, extended viewing hours, and children’s programs. For a listing and details on these programs, visit capeannmuseum.org. Advance tickets for programs are recommended and may be purchased online at camuseum.eventbrite.com or by calling the museum at 978-283-0455 ext. 10 during business hours.
A companion show of photographs by Steve Rosenthal, who spent the past year walking in Winslow Homer’s footsteps, is also on show. His photographs will illustrate what has changed and what remains the same over the past 150 years. Rosenthal will present a gallery talk on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.