HOMETOWN HERO: Gardener sews medical gowns, masks in between plantings on Boulevard

PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photo. Hometown hero Antonietta Chiafalo Calabrese holds a hospital gown she made. Chiafalo Calabrese and a group of other seamstresses have made over 950 gowns for Beverly Hospital and well as ICU head scrubs for Addison Gilbert Hospital. Masks were made as well. When she hasn't been sewing, Chiafalo Calabrese volunteers with Generous Gardeners, the group that maintains the flower beds along Stacy Boulevard.