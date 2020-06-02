HOMETOWN HERO: Gardener sews medical gowns, masks in between plantings on Boulevard

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, a Gloucester gardener has sewn medical gowns for Beverly Hospital workers, head scrubs for ICU workers at Addison Gilbert Hospital and masks for family and friends — all while finding the time to beautify the downtown shoreline.
"I've been sewing since I've been 15 years old," said Antonietta Chiafalo Calabrese, a resident of Gloucester for the past 11 years. "I was sewing in a factory at the beginning, then I was sewing bridal gowns. I was manager at the bridal store, and I moved here (11 years ago) and started doing my own little things."
A volunteer gardener with Gloucester's Generous Gardeners group, Chiafalo Calabrese first heard about Beverly Hospital's need for local sewers. She was put in touch with Roda Connell, a patients relations manager at the hospital who began the volunteer program. To date, nearly 80 volunteers have created over 950 gowns.
"I've just started working here at Beverly Hospital" in March, said Connell, "so this is my first effort I've organized here."
The hospital supplies bundles of fabric for volunteers. The gowns are sewn at home and returned some days later.
Chiafalo Calabrese said she's lost count of how many gowns she's sewn.
"I've went about three or four times to Beverly Hospital" to drop off gowns, she said, "and it's like 20 gowns at a time."
In between sewing for Connell's program, Chiafalo Calabrese has been mailing out handmade masks to anyone who asks. She said she's made over 500, most of which were delivered to SeniorCare in Gloucester. All this sewing eventually got the attention of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
"I had a call from Sefatia one day and she asked me if I could do some head scrubs for the ICU nurses" at Addison Gilbert Hospital, she said. "I ended up making 35 of them."
Both Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals are part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health system. Hospital leaders have been working to keep Addison Gilbert free of the novel coronavirus, while patients confirmed or suspected of having the coronavirus have been being treated at Beverly, hospital officials have said.
Now that summer's just around the corner, Chiafalo Calabrese has been planting day lilies in the planters along Stacy Boulevard alongside her Generous Gardeners peers. The flowers are expected to bloom at the end of the month.
This spring the volunteer gardeners are wearing green masks that match their trademark aprons to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. The masks are Chiafalo Calabrese's handiwork.
Chiafalo Calabrese joined the volunteer gardening club around eight years ago.
"I live on the boulevard," she explained. "I walk by everyday and it drove me nut to see it disgusting. I saw one of the gardeners working and I said, 'Finally someone's doing something.' She said, 'No, it's a volunteer group." I asked if I can join in. I went back home, changed my clothes and started working."
