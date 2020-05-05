HOMETOWN HERO: James Pope navigated technology for city

He has kept the city running online when the world seems to be at a standstill due to the novel coronavirus.
But Gloucester native James Pope will step down at the end of this week from his role as the city's director of information services to pursue a new job.
"While May 8 will be my last day in the office, the goal is to provide some level of support to the city during the transition," Pope explained. "I'm not evaporating."
Although his time as director of information services may be coming to a close, the chapter spent seaside has had a lasting impact on both him and the city he grew up in.
Trouble-shooting a pandemic
As director of information services, especially during a time when most decisions and deliberations are done online, Pope's day-to-day is anything but dull.
"It starts with, every morning, if anything broke overnight you are going to learn about it pretty quickly," he explained. "That may be before you are fully awake or after you are fully awake. It doesn't care."
The following hours are quickly filled with meetings, trouble-shooting, and ensuring his team feels supported and equipped to do its job.
"My job is to make sure that my co-workers can be productive," Pope said. "If I am making the choice to not make sure that this is working by tomorrow, then I kind of feel like I have limited the productivity of them."
Most recently, Pope's time has been consumed with transitioning city business online through a redesigned website and remote meetings.
"Restoring those public meetings was a priority of mine," Pope said, detailing that Gov. Charlie Baker's decision to adjust open meeting laws to help municipalities commence city business was a vital shift.
"Everything was stopping, but here is a thing that we could keep doing. There are public meetings that are needed to keep the lights on," he said.
The biggest challenge in moving online: attaining the platform.
"Because everyone was trying to sign up all at once," he said, explaining that it was difficult to even get on a phone with a company representative because the need for online meetings was so immense.
In the end, his team settled on the online meeting platform of Zoom for its accessibility and affordability.
Helping young students
While navigating online meetings for city officials has taken up much of his time, Pope has made sure that the city's children have as much access to online resources as administrators.
When schools closed their doors and moved learning to online, the Gloucester High School alum made his personal guest wifi network open to everyone.
"Maybe while I'm not home during the day, some kid can watch a YouTube video on photosynthesis or something productive," he said.
Helping students, however, is not a new hobby for Pope.
Starting from an early age
When he was a third-grader at Fuller Elementary School, Pope said he would use his lunch time to teach kids how to operate the then-popular Apple IIC.
"As that became a passion of mine, I wanted to share the passion and really had an interest of getting someone else excited about something as I was," Pope said.
Throughout elementary, middle and high school, Pope continued teaching others how to operate computers and fix broken systems.
"That was my recess, essentially," he laughed.
Upon graduation from Gloucester High, Pope would go on to study business and administration at Northeastern University and later return to this seaside community where he was hired under former Mayor Carolyn Kirk's administration as director of information services.
"In terms of when I decided I wanted to do this, it never entered my mind, because what else would I do?" Pope said. "I woke up every day and I would fix computers or help people use computers."
