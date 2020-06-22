Residents and staff of group homes across the state are receiving free pizza dinners thanks to the efforts of a Rockport resident.
Anna Baglaneas-Eves of Rockport and friend Cheryl Ryan Chan are the organizers behind Group Home Pizza, an organization that raises money to provide free meals to those who work or live in state Department of Developmental Services group housing.
The group has raised enough money to deliver meals to 28 group homes.
