Hometown Heroes: Creating connection through dance  

Courtesy photoRockport's Stephen and Amy Kostka shake a leg during the weekly Twin Light Circle dance party.

It started last month as part of a bigger effort to honor frontline workers. Now, it's a weekly event.

"And it was quite a hit. So we decided as a neighborhood to gather each Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. to have a dance party for hope and peace for community, and to give us courage to get through this," said Janine Boucher of Rockport, a fitness trainer.

Neighbors say the "quarantine social distancing dance party" helps keep them connected and thier spirits up.

