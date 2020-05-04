Hometown Heroes: Keeping city connected

Since third grade in Gloucester, James Pope has been teaching others about technology. As the city's internet technology director, he and his team transitioned city officials from doing business in person to conducting it online.
"Restoring those public meetings was a priority of mine," Pope said. "Everything was stopping, but here is a thing that we could keep doing. There are public meetings that are needed to keep the lights on,"
