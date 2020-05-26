For Gloucester High School seniors, this academic year started out like any other.
"It didn't feel like 'Oh we are seniors now and this our last year," Senior Class President Lillie Allen said. "I feel like that happens towards the end of the year when we get to do all of the senior activities."
Those senior activities, however, never came.
When the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Cape Ann in early March, the school district was forced to transition to online learning and nix planned events to mitigate the spread of the disease.
"It is upsetting that we didn't get to," Allen explained.
With prom on hold and graduation rescheduled for August, five seniors representing the school's Student Council are working together to salvage their senior year.
The 18-year-old seniors — Lillie Allen, Katherine Bevins, Willow Phoenix, Emma Saputo, and Graci O'Toole — have been collaborating with the school's administration and their peers to plan the new senior activities and how to reallocate the money they have raised for events that may not happen.
"It is a really unique experience for us, especially as a Student Council because we spend four years raising money for one event at the end of the year and we didn't really get to have that," said O'Toole, the senior class treasurer.
While students are holding on to hope that they will be able to break out a few moves on the dance floor at prom, the Student Council has a plan if it gets canceled.
"If we don't end up having it, we can donate a lot of the money to families in need," O'Toole said, referencing the $20,000 they had been working to raise for the special night. "I think it is a really good thing to do."
Some things never change
While many aspects to their senior year have changed with the city's response to COVID-19, the feeling of "senioritis" has remained the same.
"The senioritis is so much worse," Student Council Executive Board President Bevins said. "So much worse. It is so hard to get up in the morning and do my homework because it is online."
A big change to their learning experience during the pandemic was the school's decision to adjust grading to pass/fail.
"That was a big huge change for me that I didn't have to freak out about that sort of stuff," Bevins explained.
As they navigate how to do remote online learning, these seniors acknowledged the hard work put in by their teachers.
"We are blessed with some very good teachers," said Saputo, the senior class secretary.
"Teachers have been a lot more lenient, like not giving as much work and more understanding if you need more time or if your internet connection is bad," said Phoenix, the senior class vice president.
As they wrap up their final classes and prepare for a graduation celebration on June 21, these seniors are sure they will never forget the year they graduated from Gloucester High School.
"Don't take anything for granted. Appreciate the time that we have where we are because you never know what could happen," Phoenix said. "A pandemic could hit."
What's next?
Lillie Allen, 18, will be attending Arizona State online as she majors in community health.
Willow Phoenix, 18, will be attending University of Vermont to study music business and technology.
Emma Saputo, 18, will be attending Lasell University as she majors in creative advertising.
Graci O'Toole, 17, will be studying engineering and has yet to select a school as of last week.
Katherine Bevins, 18, will be attending Clemson University where she plans to major in management and minor in spanish.