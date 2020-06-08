Hometown Heroes Nonprofit delivers over 1,300 meals to front-line workers

In the past month and a half, Sailing Heals has delivered more than 1,300 meals to health care workers all over the region who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Salem-based nonprofit is one of several groups on the North Shore that have taken up the call to “feed the front lines.” And last Wednesday, the organization, through its Sailing Heals Meals program, delivered 80 meals — prepared by restaurant staff at the Beauport Hotel — to the entire evening and overnight shifts at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
See story, photos and video online tomorrow at www.salemnews.com.