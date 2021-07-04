DANVERS — These local students were named to the academic honors list for the fourth quarter of the school year at St. John’s Preparatory School:
GLOUCESTER
Headmaster’s List: Sean Buckner ‘22, Jackson Camp ‘26, Ryan DeSouza ‘24, Christopher Esposito ‘23, Samuel Scherkenbach ‘21, Joseph Scherkenbach ‘25, and Callahan White ‘24.
Principal’s List: Andrew Johnson ‘27
Honor Roll: Brendan Burke ‘24 and Mason Butler ‘22.
MANCHESTER
Headmaster’s List: Cole Bourgeois ‘23, Breccan Curran ‘26, and Mathis Riff ‘27.
Principal’s List: Marco Bussone ‘23, Hayden Byrne ‘21, Cooper Davis ‘24, and Samuel Roberts ‘24.
Honor Roll: Henry Coote ‘24, Jameson Curran ‘24, Chase Davis ‘21, Benjamin Foley ‘24, Luke Magnuson ‘21, and John Morton ‘24.
ROCKPORT
Headmaster’s List:t Campbell Berglund ‘26.
Principal’s List: Charlie Coyne ‘21 and Renato Korzinek ‘21.
Honor Roll: Aiven Lorenz ‘25 and William Mueller ‘23.
ESSEX
Headmaster’s List: Colton Friedlander ‘26 , Tucker Larson ‘22, Charles Larson ‘27, and Samuel Phippen ‘23.
Principal’s List: William Kuhl ‘24.
Honor Roll: Thomas Moulton ‘22.