DANVERS — These local students were named to the academic honors list for the fourth quarter of the school year at St. John’s Preparatory School: 

GLOUCESTER

Headmaster’s List: Sean Buckner ‘22, Jackson Camp ‘26, Ryan DeSouza ‘24, Christopher Esposito ‘23, Samuel Scherkenbach ‘21, Joseph Scherkenbach ‘25, and Callahan White ‘24.  

Principal’s List: Andrew Johnson ‘27

Honor Roll: Brendan Burke ‘24 and Mason Butler ‘22.

MANCHESTER

Headmaster’s List: Cole Bourgeois ‘23, Breccan Curran ‘26, and Mathis Riff ‘27.  

Principal’s List: Marco Bussone ‘23, Hayden Byrne ‘21, Cooper Davis ‘24, and Samuel Roberts ‘24.  

Honor Roll:  Henry Coote ‘24,  Jameson Curran ‘24,   Chase Davis ‘21,   Benjamin Foley ‘24,  Luke Magnuson ‘21, and John Morton ‘24.  

ROCKPORT

Headmaster’s List:t Campbell Berglund ‘26.

Principal’s List:  Charlie Coyne ‘21 and Renato Korzinek ‘21.

Honor Roll:   Aiven Lorenz ‘25 and William Mueller ‘23.

ESSEX

Headmaster’s List: Colton Friedlander ‘26 , Tucker Larson ‘22, Charles Larson ‘27, and Samuel Phippen ‘23.  

Principal’s List: William Kuhl ‘24.

Honor Roll: Thomas Moulton ‘22.

