On Memorial Day morning, around 100 observers gathered outside City Hall to remember Gloucester’s fallen veterans.
The ceremony marked one of the first city-organized, in-person public events since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Typically, the city holds a full Memorial Day program at Gloucester High School. This year’s event featured an abbreviated, half-hour ceremony organized just days after Gov. Charlie Baker rescinded the state-wide mask mandate. Only a small handful of attendees wore face-coverings during the service.
“This year, we were right on the cusp of the opening of the Commonwealth and it was difficult to make a decision on what we should do,” said Cape Ann Veterans Services District Director Adam Curcuru during his opening statements. But, “over the last week, the amount of people that called to order wreaths, to put flags in the cemetery, to offer their time to do something, it showed that ... our community is still 100 percent dedicated to ensuring that we meet our obligations.”
Steve Barusso, a former members of the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War, said he was pleased the city was able to organize a group event this Memorial Day.
“It was very well put-together for a kind of last-minute thing,” he saidd.
Jarod Derosear and Kody Quick, who currently serve in the U.S. Coast Guard, were also in attendance, dressed in their blue uniforms.
“It was an honor to attend before I move out,” said Derosear. He said he’ll be reporting to a station in Baltimore on Tuesday.
At the start of the ceremony, Chaplain Paul Krueger of Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 read aloud a prayer that ended with a quote from Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman — “War is hell.”
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken followed with remarks.
“If you take time to learn about any veteran where you live, you’ll be amazed by the stories of the service and sacrifice known only to those who witnessed it first-hand,” she said. “We may not know them all, but we owe them all.”
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante were unable to attend the ceremony, according to Curcuru.
Commanders of each of Gloucester’s veterans organizations read aloud the names of the veterans in their organizations that passed away. The total list of fallen Gloucester veterans, from World War I to today, were also read aloud by various town officials.
After a moment of silence and a bugle rendition of the taps “Butterfield’s Lullaby,” by Gloucester Elks Lodge member Jim Dalpiaz, Chaplain Kruger delivered the ceremony’s benediction.
“Freedom, like faith, needs our attention and cooperation,” he said. “Let us remember our warriors who sacrificed themselves not for personal glory, not for a clan, not for a tribe, not for a political party, but for our nation and our society as a whole. In the spirit of their sacrifice, let us endeavor to act in ways to respect our fellow citizens in how we act and speak.”
Similar ceremonies were held in Essex and Manchester.
In Manchester, the ceremony outside the Amaral-Bailey American Legion Post 113, included an honor guard, placing the wreath in the ocean and Boys Scouts reading Gettysburg address.
Essex’s ceremony was also outdoors, with members of the Essex Police and Fire departments participating. It included music by the Manchester Essex Regional High School Band and a Salute to the Dead.
Rockport had no public event this year, but the Memorial Day Committee placed flags and flowers and markers by the graves of those veterans lost in the past two years.
