The Gloucester Lodge of Elks, Post 892, hosted a Flag Day event Monday evening.
Tattered and otherwise un-flyable flags were "retired" — burned — during the ceremony.
Members of Gloucester High School's JROTC program as well as local Boy, Girl and Scouts were involved, demonstrating the evolution of the U.S. flag.
The evening featured speakers, high school scholarship winners were announced, and six middle school essay winners were presented with a check.
Some of the essays were posted June 12 on the lodge's Facebook page.