Hope rises at historic Gloucester church 

Like faith communities around the world, the congregation of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church has been holding its services online during the pandemic.
But for Holly Tanguay, co-president of the church’s Board of Trustees, something was missing.
That something was a way to reach out to the community with a positive message of solidarity and hope that could be shared by all.
Together with Sally Waite, a local textile artist and member of the congregation, Tanguay began searching for a way to send such a message out into a world struggling under a global pandemic.
“We were looking for a way to remind people that, despite the fear and uncertainty that we are all experiencing during this difficult time, hope is still strong,” Tanguay said.
Together, the women created a colorful banner, now hanging above the front entrance of the 200-year-old Gloucester church, proclaiming for all that "Hope Rises."
“Hope Rises,” positioned as it is at the base of the historic soaring bell tower, became an instant symbol in the heart of a city that will, as it has before, rise again from a time of trouble. It is, says Tanguay, "a successful collaboration that we hope will pave the way for a series of positive messages that can be shared with the community in the future."
More information is available at www.gloucesteruu.org.