Hospice seeks volunteers, training to begin March 13

DANVERS — Care Dimensions, the region’s largest provider of hospice care, will hold online training classes for those interested in becoming volunteers for the nonprofit organization.
Volunteers can make a difference in a patient’s life by:
• Engaging in a shared interest or hobby.
• Helping with letter-writing or life review.
• Visiting with your approved dog.
• Reading to the patient.
• Listening and by providing a supportive, comforting presence.
The organization's volunteers are resuming in-person visits with patients in their homes, in facilities, and at Care Dimension hospice houses. Volunteers are provided all necessary personal protective equipment. If patient visits are not the right fit, volunteering in other ways, such as providing administrative office support or making check-in phone calls to current patients or bereaved family members, is possible.
Training will be held March 13 to April 5 via Zoom from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Registration deadline is March 3.
For more information or to register, please go to www.CareDimensions.org/Volunteers, or email VolunteerInfo@CareDimensions.org.