Hospital partnership with college elevates employees

JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photoAissata Diallo, left, and Yolanda Curet stand outside North Shore Medical Center in Salem. Diallo, who is originally from Guinea, learned English in a program the hospital runs for its employees through a partnership with North Shore Community College. While working as a housekeeper and taking the classes, Diallo has also become a certified nursing assistant. Curet, a staffing specialist who handles talent acquisition in the hospital's human resources department, said the program also puts employees on a path toward furthering their education.