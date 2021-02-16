As the state prioritizes state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics, hospitals and health systems will not be able to administer as many vaccines as they may have hoped.
When Beth Israel Lahey Health, which runs Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Beverly Hospital in Beverly, was notified of the change on Thursday, it became clear that the hospitals would not be able to schedule any new first-dose vaccination appointments for their patients at this time.
“Any already-scheduled first or second dose vaccines will be administered as planned,” said Jennifer Kritz, vice president of communications at Beth Israel Lahey Health.
A Beth Israel Lahey Health vaccination site at the Elks Lodge in Gloucester will still open as planned on Tuesday, Feb. 16, with 1,300 appointments scheduled over the next two weeks.
The hospital is not able to schedule new appointments, as the state has changed its approach to its vaccination distribution plan.
Since the beginning of the patient vaccination program, Beth Israel Lahey Health has utilized between 95% and 99% of the vaccines allocated to them.
“We want to express our enormous appreciation to our clinicians and staff, who have made it possible for us to deliver nearly 30,000 vaccine doses to patients at our community vaccination clinics in less than two weeks, as well as administered 56,000 vaccine doses to system employees,” Kritz said.
While hospitals such as those associated with Beth Israel Lahey Health are being limited in the number of doses they are able to administer, mass vaccination states run by the state — such as the one at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Danvers — are allowing caregivers to also get their shot.
Effective Thursday, Feb. 11, individuals who accompany a person age 75 years or older to a mass vaccination site to get the vaccine may schedule their own appointment on the same day.
According to state guidelines, only one caregiver may accompany an elderly resident to the vaccine clinic and must schedule their own appointment before arriving.
Massachusetts last week launched an online tool designed to make it easier for residents to find COVID-19 vaccination locations. The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder lets individuals search for locations near them by entering their ZIP code, city or town name, or the name of a vaccination location. Residents can also filter results by site type, such as mass vaccination locations, locations run by local health departments, retail pharmacies or health care locations.
The tool, which is updated every five minutes, can be accessed through the state's vaccination website at www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine or directly at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov.
Those seeking information on eligibility, vaccination locations and the process for scheduling appointments may also call 2-1-1. The phone line will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucester times.com.