BOSTON — Massachusetts hospitals are facing a critical shortage of blood supplies amid a lack of donors and workers, forcing some to put off elective surgeries and other treatments that were already postponed during the pandemic.
While blood shortages are common heading into the summer, the lingering impact of the pandemic has made the situation dramatically worse, blood banks say.
"We're desperate for donors," said Kim Cronin, manager of the blood donor center at Massachusetts General Hospital, one of the region's largest blood banks. "We normally see shortages this time of year but this is unprecedented, and we really need the help for newborn babies, cancer patients, people with anemia and those who've been waiting for surgery."
Cronin said multiple factors are at work, including that giving blood isn't on people’s minds as pandemic-related restrictions lift.
"With all these newfound freedoms, donating blood really gets pushed to the bottom of the to-do list," she said.
The shortages are compounded by a lack of phlebotomists to draw blood, which has forced many blood banks to curtail collections efforts, she said.
For example, Mass General's blood donation center normally operates two mobile donor units, but it’s currently operating one because of staff shortages. In a typical year, mobile units provide about 60% of the hospital’s donated blood.
"Right now our resources are limited to come out for donations," Cronin said. "So we're trying to guide more people to come to us."
Last week, the American Red Cross sent out an urgent call for more blood donors, warning that a rise in severe trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries requiring blood products in recent months has depleted the nation's inventory.
"Our teams are working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients ... but we can't do it without donors," Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said in a statement. "Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood."
Hrouda said some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, which he said is "delaying crucial patient care."
The Red Cross, which handles about 40% of the nation's donated blood, said all blood types are in short supply, but there is an urgent need for more type "O" blood and platelets, which are typically used in cancer treatments.
In an effort to encourage more people to give, the agency is offering first-time blood donors a $5 Amazon gift card through the end of the month.
Steve Walsh, president of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, said a shortage of blood is a major challenge facing hospitals.
"People continue to ask what they can do to support our health care providers as they recover from the pandemic. Right now, the answer is simply to donate blood," he said in a statement. "Giving blood is a simple but powerful way to help your local health care organizations continue serving every patient in need."
For more information on donating blood: www.massgeneral.org/blood-donor and www.redcrossblood.org/
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Local blood drives
Residents can give blood locally at these clinics:
Gloucester: June 29, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Manchester: June 24, from: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brookwood School, One Brookwood Road.
Danvers: June 24, 28, 29 and 30, from 1 to 6:15 p.m.; and June 25, 26 and 27, from 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., all at Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive.