Local hospitals are giving more than $100,000 in grant funding to five community organizations.
Beth Israel Lahey Health’s Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Beverly Hospital have awarded more than $100,000 in grant funding to support community-based organizations focused on addressing housing stability, the digital divide, and job training.
"As a community hospital, our number one priority is serving the vital health care needs of our extended family, friends, and neighbors in the towns that we call home," said Phil Cormier, president of Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals. "Too often, our citizen's health care is affected by housing insecurity, unemployment or underemployment and other factors. Investing in local organizations helps to strengthen the communities in our service area and improve the quality of the lives of its residents."
Among the recipients are Gloucester-based Wellspring House Inc. and Cape Ann Mass in Motion.
Wellspring House Inc., a Gloucester-based social services organization, will use its $25,000 to provide intensive educational and career advising to more than 100 students currently enrolled in and, or recently graduated from Wellspring’s education, job training and readiness programs.
Cape Ann Mass in Motion, also based in Gloucester and which is partnering with the Gloucester Housing Authority, Gloucester’s Council on Aging and long-term care facilities, will use its $24,800 to provide Cape Ann seniors with access to the internet.
With access to the internet, seniors will be able to participate in free, online fitness classes; access telehealth visits with their primary care doctor for preventative health screenings; order groceries online through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); and engage with family and friends virtually.
Other recipients include YMCA of Metro North, Greater Lynn Senior Services, and Centerboard’s Hope Program.
The committee that selected this year's winners is comprised of hospital board members, hospital leaders and community-based organizations from across the service area.
“In an incredibly difficult year, there is increased pressure on local charitable organizations to fill critical safety nets, and it is important that we all work together to meet the challenges facing our communities,” said Nancy Palmer, Chair of the Beverly and and Addison Gilbert Hospitals Board of Trustees. “This funding will help reach some of the most vulnerable populations with essential services.”
