David Roberts, the president of North Shore Medical Center, calls it the “million-dollar question.”
Just when will life start returning to normal, with the COVID-19 pandemic receding into the past?
There are no easy answers, Roberts said.
The triggers to reopen society are “pretty well-defined,” he said, but “I can’t see the future better than anybody else. I don’t think we’re going to go up to the peak and back to normal. I think we’re going to slowly decrease the total number of cases, and they’re going to stay at a certain level.”
Hospitals throughout the commonwealth are now a little more than a month into the COVID-19 crisis.
For Phil Cormier, president of Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Beverly Hospital, that fight started with the first COVID-positive patient walking in for treatment around March 13.
“I certainly believe we had patients before that, but there wasn’t any testing capability,” Cormier said. “The last week or so, it has kind of flattened out. The good news is we’re still at about 70% of our inpatient capacity, so if we had more patients we could take care of them. We haven’t reached our peak capacity.”
Both hospital leaders reported that partnerships within their organizations — Lahey in one case, Partners in another — have helped spread resources and cases to where there was room. The hospitals are also seeing caseloads flattening out.
That, Cormier said, is going to be the biggest indicator of how well the curve is flattening.
“The more testing we do, the more patients we’re going to find positive. A decline in positive tests may not be a good indication unless testing is more widespread,” Cormier said. “What is a good indication is a decrease in population.”
In other words, when fewer people need to go to the hospital, regional leaders will know they’re gaining ground.
“We’ve seen a flattening of those, and a slight decrease of those over the last week or so,” Cormier said.
Still, testing is going to be the biggest factor in reopening the state, according to Roberts. He noted the country is pumping out about 500,000 tests a day, but it will need to be doing a lot more to get a full understanding of who has what.
But that isn’t coming anytime soon — and until then, neither will regular life. Social distancing must continue, Roberts said; otherwise, hospitals will quickly lose ground after gaining so much.
“Just this weekend, on Sunday, it was a beautiful day. I saw lots of people less than six feet (apart) without masks,” Roberts said. “The idea that we can ease up on these things before we’ve given clear signals that we can is the mistake people will make.”
It’s worth noting that this also means things can’t return to normal for the hospitals.
“People ask me about, ‘when are we going to open elective surgery?’ and that sort of thing. This is all about managing risk,” Roberts said. “If we wait another month, we could by that time have a pretty good handle on the virus and think about elective surgery. But it isn’t going to be gone, and if we aren’t widely testing and testing every day, there’s some risk.”
Though he doesn’t have a crystal ball like some around Salem might, Roberts said balancing risks may be around for a while — even as society starts to return.
“I do think it’s going to be many months, maybe forever for some of our things around large crowds, masking, all of that,” Roberts said. “I don’t know where it’s going to land. It may be we don’t go back to where we used to be.”
Dustin Luca may be contacted at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.