BOSTON (AP) — Hospitals across Massachusetts will stop scheduling new coronavirus vaccine appointments as the state diverts the supply to other areas.
People who already have appointments for first or second doses at a hospital will still get them.
"We were informed by the state that due to limitations in vaccine supply that we at Mass General Brigham are to stop scheduling new first dose appointments for vaccines for both patients and health care workers," Dr. Tom Sequist, the chief patient experience and equity officer at the state's largest hospital system, told the Boston Herald on Thursday.
Kate Reilly, a spokesperson for the state COVID-19 Response Command Center, said vaccine supplies from the federal government have not increased for several weeks, so more doses will be sent to mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies, and community health centers until more vaccines are made available.