BOSTON — Vendors or manufacturers selling personal protective equipment containing PFAS to firefighters will be required to provide a written notice to the purchaser at the time of the sale under a bill that's picking up momentum in the state House.
Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he filed the legislation (H 3661) last year after attending three firefighter funerals during his first year in office. The individuals weren't old, he said, and died due to complications caused by cancer.
Some studies of PFAS, perfluoraolkyl and polyfluoraolkyl substances, in humans have shown an increased risk of some cancers, according to the Agency for Toxic Substance and Disease Registry.
"We have this image of firefighters getting hurt in a very dramatic fashion, and the truth is that's not what's happening," he told the News Service on. Friday. "They get sick and worse, that's mostly cancer."
While the legislation does not eliminate the risk of cancer, it is one piece of the puzzle, Hawkins said.
Wearing equipment with PFAS chemicals is one area that exposes firefighters to potential cancer, and the legislation is written to eventually ban the chemical in the protective clothing, he said.
"I think there's a general awareness that this is an unusual problem that firefighters are dying early because of occupational cancer," Hawkins said.
The House gave the bill initial approved last Thursday; a second favorable House vote would move the bill to the Senate for its consideration. Nearly seven dozen lawmakers signed on to the bill as cosponsors, indicating broad, bipartisan support.
