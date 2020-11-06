BOSTON — House Democrats are siding with Gov. Charlie Baker in a push to speed up sales tax collections from some businesses to plug gaps in the state's pandemic-ravaged budget.
On Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee rolled out a $46 billion budget proposal to close out the fiscal year, which began four months ago.
Committee Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, said the plan includes no wholesale tax increases and taps the state's $3.5 billion "rainy day" fund and federal dollars to reduce the deficit. It also makes targeted spending on pandemic relief for schools and businesses.
The proposal also includes a plan requiring businesses collecting more than $150,000 in sales, meals or occupancy taxes to accelerate payments to the state. Under the proposal, qualifying businesses would be required to remit tax payments for the first three weeks of each month by the end of the month.
Currently, businesses are required to make those payments by the 20th day of the following month.
"There’s still a lot of difficult decisions ahead of us," Michlewitz told reporters Thursday. "But we believe the recommendations made in this document responds to the needs of today for our constituents."
Baker has filed similar proposals in the past, which have been studied and rejected by lawmakers. Michlewitz said the state is now in a "fiscal emergency." He said the House version of the plan is different because it wouldn't require businesses to submit "real time" tax payments, as did Baker's proposal.
"We've always looked at it as a potential resource," he said. "It's basically moving the day tax up a couple weeks for some of the larger businesses."
Business leaders say the added burden of accelerated tax payments will hurt amid struggles due to reduced capacity and COVID-19 restrictions.
"That's still a relatively low threshold for tax collections," said Christopher Carlozzi, state president of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "If they're trying to target large, big-box stores, as they suggest, they will have to raise that much higher to ensure that smaller businesses aren't impacted."
To be sure, the House budget includes millions of dollars in financial assistance for business owners. Among the plans, lawmaker will seek a state Paycheck Protection Program, modeled on the federal one, to provide at least $15 million to qualifying businesses.
Two weeks ago, Baker filed his own revised budget for fiscal 2021 that called for $45.5 billion in spending and level funding for schools and local governments. He also included the sales tax collection proposal.
A final budget has been delayed by the pandemic, which sidelined much of the Legislature's work. The state has been running on a series of interim budgets since the July 1 beginning of the fiscal year.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo said Thursday he plans to take up the latest budget next week. If approved, it would move to the Senate for consideration.
"Our goal is to try and have it on his (the governor's) desk by Thanksgiving," DeLeo said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com